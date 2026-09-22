IND Vs JAP T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, India Batting First In 5 Over Clash

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first against Japan in Sano. The match, reduced to five overs per side due to severe delays after a wet outfield. It is a historic outing with Japan facing the Men in Blue for the first time in history.

India opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the game, with Yash Thakur partnering Arshdeep Singh. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma continue to open the innings, meaning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains on the bench.

IND vs JAP Playing XI

Japan: Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming(c), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Shirai-Patmore(w), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Sugaya-Slater

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

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It is a historic game for Japan cricket, who will be facing off against India for the first time in their history. The Men in Blue are overwhelming favourites and the gulf in the quality of the two teams is clear, but is still an important fixture.

Shreyas Iyer and Co will head to their Asian Games 2026 campaign from this, providing them with good practice for the conditions. The series is marked as launch of the celebrations for 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Japan finished second in the East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup qualifier earlier this year, winning all three of their matches, and remain in contention for the 2028 T20 World Cup.