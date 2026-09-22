WATCH: Indian Stars Play Football As Wait Goes On After Rain Delay In Japan T20I

X/Fancode

Indian cricket stars entertained themselves with a game of football as wait continued for action to begin in their T20I clash against Japan in Sano. The toss, which was initially scheduled for 9 AM, was delayed considerably due to a wet outfield. In the downtime, the team lined up chairs and played football, enjoying themselves under overcast skies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With rain affecting the playing conditions, players and support staff were left waiting for the ground to become fit for play. During the delay, Sanju Samson was seen carrying a chair before later lifting it over his head in a funny moment that caught attention.

The Indian players then lined up the chairs in a straight line for a bespoke game of football. In what seems like a mixture of volleyball and football and very similar to teqball, the players had to pass the ball over the lined up chairs. As is the case, no one was allowed to use their hands.