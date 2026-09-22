Asian Games 2026: India Strikes Gold In Japan! Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Script Stunning Triumph, Beat Sri Lanka By 147 Runs In Final

India clinched their first gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 in Japan after producing a dominant performance against Sri Lanka in the women's cricket final. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. delivered a complete performance, first piling on the runs and then dismantling Sri Lanka's batting line-up to secure a comprehensive victory.

Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a formidable 216/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a brilliant 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma provided a blazing start with 48 off 29 deliveries. The Indian openers put Sri Lanka under pressure from the outset.

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Richa Ghosh then added the finishing touches with a sensational unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls. Her aggressive knock helped India cross the 200-run mark and finish with 216/3, giving Sri Lanka a daunting target of 217 to win the gold medal.

Sri Lanka, however, had no answers to India's bowling attack. The chase quickly fell apart as Indian bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. The Sri Lankan batting line-up was eventually bowled out for just 69 runs, with India completing a massive 147-run victory.

The emphatic win handed India their first gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games and underlined their dominance in the women's cricket competition. After finishing with a huge total, India followed it up with an equally clinical bowling display to seal the gold medal in emphatic fashion.