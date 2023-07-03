 British Tabloids 'Kamikaze' Pat Cummins's Australia With 'Cheat' Explosives; Here's How They Reacted
Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on Day 5 was one of the highlights of the second Ashes Test, which Australia won by 43 runs. The British tabloids went gung-ho on the Australian team labelling them as cheats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

Controversy erupted during the second Ashes test as Australia faced widespread criticism for their actions after England batsman Jonny Bairstow was run-out in a highly contentious manner. The Australian cricket team was branded as "pathetic" following the incident, which caused fury among fans and pundits alike.

article-image
article-image

Hostile scenes following controversial dismissal

The incident unfolded as Australia was on the brink of securing a 2-0 lead in the series, with England needing 371 runs and currently at 193 for five. Bairstow, facing a bouncer from Cameron Green, decided to evade the ball, touched the crease, and started walking down towards the pitch.

Taking advantage of the situation, Australia's wicket-keeper, Alex Carey, swiftly threw the ball under-arm, successfully hitting the stumps. He celebrated enthusiastically, while confusion reigned in the middle. Bairstow seemed to believe that the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia chose to pursue a controversial appeal.

The on-field umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire, Marais Erasmus, for review. Despite limited options, Erasmus had to confirm Bairstow's dismissal, which ultimately led to England's defeat in the match. The entire incident sparked intense debate and dissatisfaction among cricket enthusiasts.

The Yorkshireman, livid, reluctantly stomped off to the pavilion as a crowd of almost 32,000 at Lords sang in unison: "Same old Aussies, always cheating."

The British tabloids didn't shy away from slamming the Aussies, further highlighting their pathetic way of scripting victory.

article-image

"The Sun" known for its dramatised headlines didn't fail to disappoint by slamming the Aussies as Cheats. | The Sun

The controversial Lords Long Room also made it to the headlines.

The controversial Lords Long Room also made it to the headlines. | The Sun

"Pathetic Australia" Face the wrath of the British media | Mirror

Pat Cummin's leadership as a captain faced the fury, highlighting the unethical dismissal

Pat Cummin's leadership as a captain faced the fury, highlighting the unethical dismissal | Daily Mail

The long standing debate between Spirit of The Game and Rules was invoked once again.

The long standing debate between Spirit of The Game and Rules was invoked once again. | Daily Mail

MCC suspended three of its members following the hostile scenes in the Lords Long Room.

MCC suspended three of its members following the hostile scenes in the Lords Long Room. | Daily Star

Spirit of the game or play by the rules

Following the conclusion of the match, Ben Stokes strongly criticised the Australian team, highlighting their failure to uphold the spirit of the game.

"If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and whether I would want to do something like that,' said Stokes.

"For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer is no," he added.

