'Cheat, Cheat, Cheat': New Footage Exposes Hostile Abuse Australians Copped At Lord's Following Bairstow Dismissal

Newly surfaced footage has shed further light on the barrage of abuse directed towards the Australian Test cricket team during their match at Lord's. The behavior of some members has been heavily criticised by cricket fans and spectators alike.

New footage showcases hostile pavilion scenes

Previously released footage captured the disturbing scene of members booing and chanting "cheat, cheat, cheat" at the Australian players, prompting Usman Khawaja to halt and respond to one of the members during The Ashes clash. Following the incident, three individuals were identified and subsequently suspended from the exclusive club.

The source of their fury stemmed from the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, who was stumped controversially on the final delivery of an over, resulting in a mere 10 runs. English media, fans, and players argued that this action went against the "spirit of the game."

The latest footage highlights the extent of anger exhibited by ardent English supporters as the Australian team made their way back to their dressing rooms. One particularly incensed English fan can be seen pointing at each individual member of the Australian team while shouting "cheat" at them. Another member yelled at the Aussies, urging them to "get the sandpaper," in a reference to the infamous Cape Town ball tampering scandal of 2019, which resulted in suspensions for David Warner and Steve Smith.

The chants and insults become increasingly audible as the intensity rises, with the Australian players quickly ascending the stairs to their change rooms. While some members were expressing their displeasure towards Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins for their actions, many fans felt that the abuse surpassed the questionable tactics employed by the visiting team.

Hypocritical English

The incident involving Bairstow evoked memories of a similar occurrence during the 2013 Ashes series, where Stuart Broad controversially chose not to leave the field despite being clearly out.

During that match, Broad struck the ball with his bat, resulting in a significant edge that was securely caught by former Australian captain, Michael Clarke, in the slip fielding position. Surprisingly, the on-field umpire, Aleem Dar, ruled Broad not out, leaving the Australian team unable to challenge the decision due to the exhaustion of their allotted reviews.

Even in the face of overwhelming evidence, Broad has consistently defended his choice not to walk, asserting that he had no obligation to do so. He even stated, following the match, that such incidents are easily forgotten and what truly matters is the ultimate outcome of winning the series. Broad firmly expressed his team's unwavering commitment to achieving victory at any cost.

Following England's recent defeat, their captain, Ben Stokes, criticized the Australian team for adopting a similar win-at-all-costs mentality, echoing the sentiments expressed by Broad during the 2013 Ashes series.