'Brightest Star Shining In Our Lives' Gautam Gambhir & Harbhajan Singh Lead Wishes As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday

Image: Harbhajan SIngh / Gautam Gambhir/X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025. The actor celebrated his birthday at his residence in Alibaug, joined by close friends, including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji. Fans and fellow Bollywood stars flooded social media with heartfelt messages for the ‘King Khan.’ Among the notable well-wishers were Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who both expressed their admiration for the superstar.

Gautam Gambhir, who once mentored the Kolkata Knight Riders, wrote on X, "Birthday greetings to the brightest star shining in our lives! His success is second only to his humility & grace! Lots of love @iamsrk."

Harbhajan Singh shared his sentiments, saying, "You’ve shown us that true stardom lies not just in success, but in grace, gratitude, and generosity of spirit. Your words, your wit, your warmth all continue to remind me why you are not just a superstar, but an emotion. As a sports person, I am always inspired by your attachment to sports, particularly cricket. Wishing you many more years of love peace and success & great health."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shares ideo of players wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. The official social media page of the team shared a clip with the caption, “With love, from the Knights to the King.” Another post read, “Yeh sirf Star nahi, duniya hai humari! Happy birthday to the Eternal King, @iamsrk.”

Interesting facts about Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey to superstardom began with notable television serials like Circus and Fauji before he made his mark in Bollywood with the 1992 release Deewana. Although his actual first film was Dil Aashna Hai, delays made Deewana his official debut on the big screen.

Known for his superstitions, Shah Rukh is famously attached to the number 555, and all his vehicle number plates carry this number, which he believes brings him good luck.

SRK stands out as the only Bollywood actor to receive three honorary doctorates from foreign universities, a testament to his global popularity and impact.

He is celebrated for his memorable romantic roles in iconic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Dil To Pagal Hai. He has reasserted his versatility and mass appeal by delivering blockbuster action hits like Pathaan and Jawan, proving he remains the undisputed King of Bollywood.