BREAKING: Protesting wrestlers to discard their medals in Ganga river today at 6pm

Wrestlers protesting. | (Credits: Twitter)

The protesting wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual allegations have threatened to discard their coveted medals in Ganga river in Haridwar on Tuesday at 6 pm. Their announcement came as the Delhi Police cleared all the signs of the wrestlers' month-long protest.

Read Also Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik manhandled as Delhi Police uses full force to stop protesting wrestlers

A couple of days ago, the police officials entered the wrestlers' tents at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to destroy them. Sakshi Malik, an Olympic Bronze medalist and one of the protestors condemned it by posting a clip on Twitter. She wrote on Twitter, stating 'After arresting all the wrestlers and old people, the cops have started to destroy our march. Our things have been started lifting. What kind of hooliganism is this?'

More to come..