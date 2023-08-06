Pakistan To Send Men's Team To India For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Confirms Foreign Ministry

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan government has decided to send its men's national team to India for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the country's foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday.

The decision comes after much deliberation in Pakistan which had cited security threats in India as the reason behind its apprehension to send a team.

The team is likely to be accompanied by a security delegation, however, the statement issued by the Foreign Office did not confirm the same.

Sports should not be mixed with politics

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” said a statement issued by the Pak Foreign Office (FO).

“We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India.

“Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.

"Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-a-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup,“ the statement further read.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)