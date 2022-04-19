e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Breaking: Brabourne to host IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on April 20 after Covid cases in DC camp

Breaking: Brabourne to host IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on April 20 after Covid cases in DC camp

Match was supposed to be held at MCA Stadium in Pune

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Delhi Capitals | Photo: IPL-BCCI
Delhi Capitals | Photo: IPL-BCCI
Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20 to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.

The change of venue has been triggered due to five Covid-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent.

The Covid-positive players are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative, they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble.

From April 16 onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19 have returned negative.

ALSO READ

Olympic Gold medallist Justin Gatlin named brand ambassador for TCS World 10K Bengaluru marathon Olympic Gold medallist Justin Gatlin named brand ambassador for TCS World 10K Bengaluru marathon

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:23 PM IST