Breaking: Brabourne to host IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on April 20 after Covid cases in DC camp

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20 to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.

The change of venue has been triggered due to five Covid-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent.

The Covid-positive players are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative, they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble.

From April 16 onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19 have returned negative.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:23 PM IST