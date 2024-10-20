‘Bowl In His Black Hole’: Anshul Kamboj Goofs-Up His Speech After India A Beat Pakistan A In Emerging Asia Cup; Video

Image: ACC/X

Anshul Kamboj was the star for India A during their match against Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament. Anshul managed to defend 17 run in the final over to take India A to victory by just 7 runs. The right handed pacer returned with figures of 3/33 in his four overs. However it was his speech in the post-match presentation that caught everyone's attention.

When the presenter asked Kamboj about his final of action for the final over he said," He was hitting really well the length ball so I was just focussing to bowl in his black hole (block hole) so that I can get his wickets."

Who is Anshul Kamboj?

The 23-year-old Anshul hails from Haryana and is known for bowling at a speed of 140 kmph consistently. He has represented India at the Under-19 level. Along with bowling, Anshul can also bat a little as well. So far in his 17-match first-class career, he has scored 329 runs in 17 matches at an average of 16.45 with 46 is his highest score in first-class.

In the recent Duleep Trophy tournament, Kamboj made history by taking 8 wickets in an innings while playing for India C. Anshul has also been part of IPL as well. He made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2024 and took 2 wickets in 3 matches

About Emerging Asia Cup tournament

Emerging Asia Cup is an opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talent . This time a total of 8 teams are participating in the tournament, which are divided into two groups of four each.

The Indian A team is present in Group-B. Apart from India, teams from Pakistan Shaheen, Oman and UAE are present in this group. The second group consists of Bangladesh-A, Afghanistan-A, Sri Lanka-A and Hong Kong team.