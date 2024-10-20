 Superman Effort! Ramandeep Singh Takes Flying One-Handed Catch During India A vs Pakistan A Match In Emerging Asia Cup Match; Video
India A went onto beat Pakistan A by 7 runs in their first match of Emerging Asia Cup

Updated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Image:X

Ramandeep Singh on Saturday stunned everyone with a on-handed catch during India A's 7 run win over Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament. The incident happened in the first ball of the 9th over. Pakistan opener Yasir Khan, was looking dangerous with a quickfire 33 off 22 balls.

Nishant Sidhu bowled a short ball which Yasirpulled off the back foot. Ramandeep, stationed near mid-wicket, sprinted towards the boundary and launched himself into a full dive while snatching the ball just inches above the ground. Ramandeep’s effort drew immediate comparisons to some of the greatest catches in cricket history.

India A vs Pakistan A match highlights

Ramandeep only contributed 17 runs off 11 balls in India A's narrow win. Batting first India A posted a challenging target of 184 runs after posting 183/8 in 20 overs. Captain Tilak Varma led from the front with a vital 44 runs from 25 balls. Abhishek Sharma (35) and Prabhsimran Singh (36) also made vital contributions.

Pakistan's run chase was led by Arafat Minhas, who scored 41 runs off 29 balls. Abdul Samad made a late effort with an unbeaten 22 runs off 7 balls. Indian bowlers stepped up, with Anshul Kamboj taking 3 wickets for 33 runs, Rasikh Salam claiming 2 for 30, and Nishant Sindhu taking 2 for just 15 runs.

As wickets fell in regular intervals for Pakistan, they fell short by seven runs as India A's bowlers held their nerve in the final overs.

