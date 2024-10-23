Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Championship Ring Shines with 15 Carat Of White Diamonds, Check Cost And Other Features

Image: Boston Celtics/X

The Boston Celtics started their NBA season with a 132-109 victory over the New York Knicks. However, before the game began, the Celtics celebrated championship ring night and saw the 18th championship banner being installed on the rafter of the TD Garden stadium.

The Celtics also broke a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers to become the first team in NBA history to win 18 championships. The Celtics also received their 2024 championship rings, which feature 15 carats of white diamonds. Let's check out the feature of the championship rings

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Features of Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Championship Ring

The 2024 Championship rings were created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills.

The 18 emerald cut diamonds on the outer bezel represent the 18 franchise championships, and the 84 points of diamonds on the side bezel represent the Celtics playoff winning percentage during their championship season.

On the inner bezel, there are 16 emerald cut diamonds representing total playoff wins for 2024. The 2024 playoff series results are listed on the inside of the shank of the ring.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are 30 points of diamonds in “world” on the face of the ring to represent the total seasons played by the Celtics at TD Garden. The word “champions” has 80 white diamonds in it to honor the team’s 80 combined wins during the regular season and playoffs.

The famed parquet floor pattern is etched into both sides of the ring, and the years of the Celtics’ past championship seasons cycle the perimeter of the ring.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One team side of the ring also has the combined record for the 2024 Boston Celtics season (80-21).

The player side of the ring features the player’s name and number, with two diamonds flanking the side of each player’s name to represent the total championships under current ownership.

The ring features “Whatever it Takes” on the ring side to highlight the 2024 team’s mantra.

Cost of 2024 NBA Championship Ring

While the actual cost of the ring is still unknown, these championship rings can cost anywhere between $30,000 (₹25 Lakh) to $150,000 (Approx ₹12 crore) depending on the materials used and the finer details, the expense increases.