Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Stat attack and match preview for Bundesliga's Der Klassiker

Bayern’s gameplay has seen a complete turn around after Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac in November. Bayern regained its top spot after a lacklustre first-half season. The Bavarians attack under Flick has emerged as one of the top-class attacks in Europe that can pose a big challenge for Dortmund’s backline led by Łukasz Piszczek.

Bayern’s prolific goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski has been in the form of his life, netting a total of 41 goals (27 in Bundesliga) this season. With Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman operating in the wings, Leon Goretzka and experienced campaigner Thomas Muller add value to the mid-field which makes their attack the deadliest.

Thomas Muller was involved in the first two goals against Frankfurt on Saturday - assisting one to Goretzka and later slotted the other one into the net after chesting the ball down to claim his 117th Bundesliga goal. Muller becomes the player to have most number of assists in Bundesliga 2019/20. With 17 assists the Bayern midfielder stands on the top of the list with one clear off Dortmund’s teenager Jadon Sancho who has 16 assists and 14 goals to his name.

In the absence of Dortmund’s injured skipper Marco Reus, Favre will heavily rely on the talent of its teenage sensation Erling Haaland, who moved to Signal Iduna Park in January from Red Bull Salzburg. The 19-year-old prodigy has scored 10 goals in as number of games in Bundesliga. Jadon Sancho and Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard will play a vital role in Dortmund’s frontline to steer them to victory.

Portugal’s Raphael Guerreiro and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi netted a goal each in Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg, away from home. Guerreiro has scored three goals from his last two appearances in the black and yellow colours and can stand up on Tuesday to display his versatility.

Interestingly, Lucien Favre has a 100 per cent record at home against Bayern with two wins from two. Hansi Flick started his managerial role for Bayern with a victory against Dortmund and will be ardent to make it two in two.