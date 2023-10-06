 Bombay Gymkhana Cruise To A Comprehensive Win Over Ratnam FC
Bombay Gymkhana Cruise To A Comprehensive Win Over Ratnam FC

Bombay Gymkhana Cruise to a comprehensive victory over Ratnam FC as Anas Vadgama and Yash Choudhary chipped in with two goals each

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

Bombay Gymkhana were in impressive form and cruised to a fluent 6-0 win against Ratnam FC in a Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The star performers of Bombay Gymkhana’s comfortable victory were strikers Anas Vadgama and Yash Choudhary, both contributing with two goals apiece, while teammates Siddharth Singh and Kavan Machiah struck the other two goals to complete the winning tally.

Earlier, Young Guns FC played well to register a convincing 4-1 win against a spirited ROQS Football Club in another Super Div encounter. Against the run of play ROQS took the lead with Mohammed Owais Bhaldar scoring in the 10th minute. But, their joy was short-lived as in the very next minute their defender Raajas Joglekar in an attempt to clear the ball deflected the ball into his own net and allowed Young Guns to draw level at 1-all.

Young Guns took the lead when striker Arnav Krishnamoorthy found the back of the ROQS net on the stroke of the half-time whistle. Later, in the second session, Krishnanshoo Bhatia and Tarun Jaithalia scored one goal apiece to seal Young Guns win.

Results:
Men Super Div: Young Guns FC: 4 (A Krishnamoorthy, K Bhatia, T Jaithalia, OG-Raajas Joglekar) bt ROQS FC: 1 (M Bhaldar).

Bombay Gymkhana: 6 (A Vadgama 2, Y Choudhary 2, S Singh, K Machiah) bt Ratnam FC: 0.

