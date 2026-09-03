Bizarre! Pacer Sam Bodoano Runs 100 Km To Bowl One Ball In Bid For Guinness World Record; Watch VIDEO

Sam Bodoano ran 100 km before bowling the opening ball of a cricket match. | X | @mufaddal_vohra

In a bizarre Guinness World Record attempt, Sam Bodoano has taken the idea of a cricket bowling run-up to an extraordinary level after running 100km before delivering a single ball. The 22-year-old cricketer from Surrey completed the run from Lord's Cricket Ground in north London to Valley End Cricket Club in Woking as part of an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cricket bowling run-up by a male.

Bodoano started the challenge at Lord's on Saturday and spent around 14 hours on the road. He arrived at Valley End Cricket Club on Sunday and completed the challenge before bowling the first ball of a match to his father.

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The Surrey cricketer made the journey in full cricket whites and carried a cricket ball with him throughout the 100 km run. The effort was not only about the record. Bodoano also used the challenge to raise money for cancer charity The Ruth Strauss Foundation.

His run has already raised almost £6,000, approximately ₹7.66 lakh, for the charity. Speaking after completing the challenge, Bodoano admitted that he was extremely tired and had lost a lot of sleep, but said the cause made the effort worthwhile.

The challenge was inspired by the previous record for the longest cricket bowling run-up. Bodoano's 100 km effort is understood to have gone well beyond the earlier 15-mile mark.

There were also specific conditions attached to the record attempt. Bodoano had to complete the full distance while carrying a cricket ball, remain dressed in cricket whites and then take part in a cricket match after finishing the run.

The journey began at Lord's before taking Bodoano through London and into Surrey. He started in darkness and continued through the early hours before completing the final part of the challenge in daylight.

However, the record is not official yet. Guinness World Records still has to examine Bodoano's evidence before deciding whether the attempt meets all its requirements. The organisation will now go through its standard verification process before making a final decision.

For now, Bodoano has completed a remarkable cricket challenge, combining a 100 km run, a bowling delivery and a fundraising effort for cancer charity The Ruth Strauss Foundation.