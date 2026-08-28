'Is It Real Or AI?': Netizens Stunned By Salman Agha's Screamer During England vs Pakistan 2nd Test At Lord's | Video

Netizens Stunned By Salman Agha's Screamer | England Cricket/X

Salman Ali Agha produced a stunning moment of brilliance during the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s, but the spectacular nature of his one-handed catch left netizens questioning whether what they had just witnessed was real or AI-generated. The Pakistan all-rounder, fielding as a substitute, flew to his right at second slip to grab a sensational catch and dismiss a well-set Jordan Cox.

Cox had played a crucial knock of 55 and was involved in a 67-run partnership with Jamie Smith before attempting to drive Khurram Shahzad. The outside edge flew towards the slip cordon, with Salman reacting instantly. He stretched full-length to his right and managed to cling onto the ball with one hand, completing a catch that was described as a “jaw-dropping” grab.

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The catch quickly became one of the standout moments of the opening day at Lord’s, particularly because Salman was not even part of Pakistan’s playing XI and had come onto the field as a substitute. His athletic effort ended Cox’s resistance and gave Pakistan a crucial breakthrough.

However, the unbelievable nature of the catch also sparked humorous reactions among netizens. With Pakistan having developed an unwanted reputation for dropping chances in recent years, some fans jokingly questioned whether the footage was genuine, with reactions along the lines of “Is it real or AI?” flooding social media. The contrast between Pakistan’s occasional fielding lapses and Salman’s extraordinary grab made the moment even more amusing for fans.

The catch nevertheless highlighted a much-improved Pakistan performance after their crushing defeat in the first Test. Mohammad Abbas led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Mohammad Ali claimed three as England were restricted to 248/9 before bad light stopped play. Salman’s spectacular intervention added another highlight to Pakistan’s impressive fightback at Lord’s.