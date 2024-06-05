'Best Fans In World Cricket': Netizens Amazed By Nepal's Craze For Cricket During Clash vs Netherlands In T20 World Cup 2024; Pics Go Viral

Nepal's craze for cricket was something to be seen during their team's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D clash against the Netherlands at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, June 4.

Nepal didn't have an ideal start to their T20 World Cup campaign, losing their opening match to the Netherlands by six wickets. After being bundled out for 106, Nepal couldn't defend the total as the Dutch side chased down a 107-run target in 18.2 overs.

However, Nepal bowlers challenged Netherlands batters by making the best use of tricky pitch in Dallas. Sompal Kami was the best bowler as he registered the figures of 1/18 with an economy rate of 4.50 in four overs. Dipendra Singh Airee and Abinash Bohara too picked a wicket each.

However, the Nepal bowlers' effort went in vain as Max ODowd scored an unbeaten match-winning 54 off 38 balls to help Netherlands chase down the 107-run target.

Amid the clash between the Netherlands and Nepal, the enthusiasm of the Nepalese fans caught the attention of the cricketing world. A pitch went viral on social media, wherein the locals of Nepal thronged in large numbers to watch the live screening of the match in country's capital Kathmandu.

Moreover, Nepal fans made their presence felt at the stadium in Dallas. They erupted into joy and applause whenever the Rohit Paudel-led side scored runs or took a wicket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of the Nepal's cricket craze and shared a few pictures on their Instagram handle.

After the pictures of Nepal's people craze for cricket, the internet went berserk as the cricketing world was amazed by the passion and enthusiasm shown by the Nepali fans. Netizens lauded Nepal fans as the best fans in the world of cricket, while others heaped praise for their passion for game of cricket.

Here's how netizens reacted to viral pics of Nepal's cricket craze

Wow! The passion of the Nepal fans at the live screening is unreal!

~ Never seen anything like it, true dedication from some of the best fans in World Cricket. #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/WoQjfMaVue — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) June 4, 2024

Nepal Fans we weren't aware of your game 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7vBYt4wUjE — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) June 4, 2024

The support and passion from the Nepalese fans today in Dallas was infectious. The game is growing rapidly in Nepal, with further opportunity this young side will grow rapidly. #NepalCricket #T20WorldCup — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 4, 2024

The best cricket crowd has ever seen in my life. Nepal fans are watching cricket in Nepal and Dallas. Wow 👌 👏 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g0HL6mHCIv — Cricket World 🏏 (@Sunny29548707) June 5, 2024

We Nepalese fans are incredibly passionate about cricket! From the mountains to the plains, our cheers and prayers are with you. Give it your best, Team Nepal! 🇳🇵🏏 #T20WorldCup #NepalCricket #RiseAndRoar pic.twitter.com/iL5rBSd1h6 — Anuj Joshi (@joshianuj7) June 4, 2024

I Really Hope Quality of Cricket in Nepal Grows Rapidly . Such Fans Deserves Quality Performances From Their Players ❤️ . pic.twitter.com/ABuXMt0lZA — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) June 4, 2024

The fans in Nepal came to live screening match between Nepal vs Netherlands in this T20 World Cup.



- The Craze in Nepal for cricket is Unreal. pic.twitter.com/KZ1ub3FA6w — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 4, 2024

Nepal FANS are very supportive towards their TEAM 🔥 🔥



Nepal Cricket will DEFINITELY RISE in the next 5 YEARS!#T20WorldCup2024 #NEDvsNEP pic.twitter.com/ckdFo4tMTf — CricketChronicles (@RedKnuckLi) June 4, 2024

Nepal qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 after being one of the two finalists alongside Oman in the Asia Qualifier. Nepal cricket has been on the rise over the last few years. Nepal was part of the Asia Cup 2023, where they finished third in the Group A and failed to qualify for the Super 4.

Nepal cricket has been on the rise over the last few years, with the board identifying new talents and grooming them to represent the team at the international stage.

'Feeling like we were playing in Nepal': Skipper Rohit Paudel

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel expressed their gratitude to the home fans who turned up in large numbers to show their support during clash against Netherlands.

"Want to thank all of them (the crowd). Was feeling like we were playing in Nepal. If we do better as batting unit, we can do better." Paudel said at the post-match presentation.

Nepal are clubbed in Group D alongside Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Nepal will play their second match against Sri Lanka at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill on June 12, Wednesday.