'Beizzati Mat Kara Liyo': Prince Yadav Reveals Abhishek Sharma's Bat As Secret Behind Hat-Trick Of Boundaries In IND Vs WI T20I | VIDEO

Prince Yadav revealed that he used Abhishek Sharma's bat to smash three consecutive boundaries in the final over | Image credit: BCCI.tv

India pacer Prince Yadav revealed that he used Abhishek Sharma's bat to smash three consecutive boundaries in the third T20I against the West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Prince scored a quickfire 13 off just six balls, helping India finish with 223 in 20 overs. The cameo proved to be useful, given India only won the match by 14 runs.

Prince walked in during the final over and took on West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, hitting three fours to boost India's total. He revealed that Abhishek had handed him the bat earlier, saying "Abhi Bhaiya ne bat diya tha aur bole ki beizzati mat kara liyo bat ki (Don't embarass the bat).

Prince known for his batting in Delhi

Abhishek, meanwhile, praised the pacer's hitting ability and revealed that he was known for his batting skills in Delhi. He explained that Prince had experience playing one-on-one matches, where players need to both bat and bowl.

Abhishek also joked that power was necessary to hit boundaries, even with his bat. Prince then revealed that he had previously used Abhishek's bat during India's tour of Ireland, where he had also smashed a six.

India were staring at a below part total before Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh turned on the heat in the final over. Arshdeep struck a six before Prince hit a hat-trick of boundaries. One of them was a audacious scoop shot, that had the Indian dugout in awe.