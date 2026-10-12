Kuldeep Yadav’s Priceless Reaction To Prince Yadav’s Cheeky Scoop Shot Goes Viral | VIDEO

Prince Yadav’s audacious scoop shot against Shamar Joseph sparked delightful reactions, with Kuldeep Yadav unable to hide his amazement. On the fourth ball of the 19.3 over, Prince read the delivery brilliantly and scooped it over Shai Hope for a four. Kuldeep’s priceless expression stole the spotlight, while Sanju Samson applauded and Mayank Yadav congratulated Prince with a tap on the head.

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Prince Yadav Outsmarts Shamar Joseph

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the final over, when Shamar Joseph bowled a low full toss on middle stump. Expecting a yorker, Prince Yadav showed excellent awareness and prepared himself for the delivery. He scooped the ball over Shai Hope, sending it bouncing once before crossing the boundary for four.

It was a clever response from Prince, who appeared to read the bowler’s intentions and execute his shot with confidence. Rather than allowing the delivery to dictate terms, he turned it into a scoring opportunity with an unconventional stroke. The boundary showcased his presence of mind and willingness to take on the bowler at a crucial stage of the innings.

While Prince’s shot drew attention, Kuldeep’s reaction became a highlight of the moment. The spinner looked visibly amazed, closing his mouth in disbelief before breaking into a broad smile. His expression reflected the sheer audacity of the stroke and the appreciation it earned from his teammates.

Sanju Samson also applauded the shot with a smile, while Mayank Yadav walked up to Prince and tapped him on the head. Their reactions underlined the excitement and the sheer surprise. Prince hit three boundaries in the final over and remained unbeaten on 13. It proved to be a massive contribution given India only won the game by 14 runs.