BCCI To Felicitate India's Five ICC Title-Winning Teams & Cricket Legends At 2026 Naman Awards | X @BCCI

Mumbai: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team, which scripted history by winning the T20 World Cup, will be felicitated by the BCCI during its annual 'Naman Awards' ceremony here on Sunday.

The highlight of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will be the felicitation of all five Indian teams that have captured ICC titles recently, a historic first, the Indian cricket board announced on Saturday.

The Gautam Gambhir-coached side defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad on March 8 to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times, the first to successfully defend the title and the first to achieve the feat on home soil.

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The ceremony will also honour the other Indian sides who lifted ICC trophies in the recent past, including the senior women’s team that won the ODI World Cup 2025, the men’s team that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 and the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup team of 2025.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also officially confirmed several individual honours that were already known earlier this week.

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024-25 season, while Smriti Mandhana will be honoured as the Best International Cricketer (Women) for the fifth time in her career.

Former stalwarts Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will be conferred the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the board’s highest honour, while former India captain Mithali Raj will receive the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women.

Binny, a member of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team and the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, later served the game as coach, selector and BCCI president from 2022 to 2025.

Dravid, one of India’s greatest batters with over 24,000 international runs, also played a key role in shaping the country’s next generation of cricketers and was the head coach when India won the T20 World Cup in the previous edition in 2024.

Among other awardees, Ira Jadhav will receive the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Domestic), while Shafali Verma will be honoured as the Best Woman Cricketer in the Senior Domestic One-Day format.

Ayush Mhatre will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for Best All-Rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions, while Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey will get the award for Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy.

The Mumbai Cricket Association will also be recognised as the best performing state association in BCCI domestic tournaments after winning four titles and finishing runners-up in two competitions during the season.

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