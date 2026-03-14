US-Iran-Israel War: 'Is This AI?'; Netizens React As US President Donald Trump & Jake Paul's Interview Sparks Buzz Online

Jake Paul/X

A recent interview featuring Donald Trump and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has gone viral on social media, with many users humorously asking if the clip was “AI.”

The conversation quickly spread across platforms like X and YouTube, drawing millions of views. While the interaction itself appeared genuine, several viewers jokingly commented “Is this AI?” in reaction to the unusual crossover between a U.S. president and a social media boxer.

Timing sparks online chatter

The viral moment gained even more attention because it surfaced amid rising global tensions involving the United States, Iran and Israel. The contrast between the serious geopolitical developments and the casual tone of the Trump-Paul conversation led to a wave of memes and playful reactions online.

Clips from the interview show the two discussing topics ranging from boxing and politics to potential future ambitions. The unexpected pairing left many viewers amused, prompting humorous speculation in the comments.

Here's how the netizens reacted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the jokes, the interview itself appears to be authentic and has simply become another viral example of how politics, sports and influencer culture often collide in the digital age. The clip continues to circulate widely, generating laughs and reactions from users around the world.