Suryakumar Yadav Impresses Fans In Off-White Manish Malhotra Sherwani, Luxurious Gold Watch: Check Out

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 14, 2026
Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive cricketing skills, recently turned heads with his impeccable fashion sense off the field
He made a stylish statement in a classic off-white sherwani crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, exuding timeless elegance
The ensemble featured a crisp kurta and pyjama, topped with a long, intricately embroidered jacket that lent a regal touch
Elevating his look, Suryakumar sported the coveted Patek Philippe Nautilus 18K rose gold watch with a striking brown gradient dial and matching bracelet
The 40mm rose gold case of the Nautilus offered both presence and comfort, seamlessly blending opulence with wearability
Accessories also included sleek sunglasses, a statement gold ring, and classic off-white mojris, adding finishing touch to the outfit
Suryakumar’s fusion of traditional attire and luxury accessories impressed fans, proving that his style game is as strong as his cricketing prowess
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