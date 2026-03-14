Suryakumar Yadav Impresses Fans In Off-White Manish Malhotra Sherwani, Luxurious Gold Watch: Check Out

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 14, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive cricketing skills, recently turned heads with his impeccable fashion sense off the field

He made a stylish statement in a classic off-white sherwani crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, exuding timeless elegance

The ensemble featured a crisp kurta and pyjama, topped with a long, intricately embroidered jacket that lent a regal touch

Elevating his look, Suryakumar sported the coveted Patek Philippe Nautilus 18K rose gold watch with a striking brown gradient dial and matching bracelet

The 40mm rose gold case of the Nautilus offered both presence and comfort, seamlessly blending opulence with wearability

Accessories also included sleek sunglasses, a statement gold ring, and classic off-white mojris, adding finishing touch to the outfit

Suryakumar’s fusion of traditional attire and luxury accessories impressed fans, proving that his style game is as strong as his cricketing prowess

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