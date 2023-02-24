BCCI ombudsman lifts life ban on former MP fast bowler TP Sudhindra in spot-fixing case

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI ombudsman lifts life ban on former MP fast bowler TP Sudhindra in spot-fixing case

Sudhindra, now 38, last played a game in May 2012 — representing Deccan Chargers versus Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
BCCI | PTI
The BCCi Ombudsman Vineet Saran has lifted the life ban on former Madhya Pradesh fast bowler TP Sudhindra that was handed for accepting to fix a local match during a sting operation. The ban was reduced to 10 years and eight months. Sudhindra, now 38, last played a game in May 2012 — representing Deccan Chargers versus Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I just want to come back and play at the ground. Want to do some fitness and let’s see where my destiny takes me. I don’t want to recall my past and instead want to look to the future,” Sudhindra told The Indian Express.

In his order, Saran wrote that the applicant (Sudhindra) was not provided with anti-corruption training. The applicant also said that his life ban was harsh because his alleged comments in the sting operation were related to a domestic match and players like India fast bowler S Sreesanth was given a life ban by the BCCI for alleged spot-fixing in the IPL

“Thus, it was submitted that the punishment of life ban imposed on the Applicant is disproportionate vis- â-vis the offence committed by him. It is also important to note that the Applicant was not provided Anti-Corruption training since the Anti-Corruption Unit of BCCI, made for the purpose of providing Anti-Corruption education to players participating in domestic games was announced just days before the video footage incident in the present matter,” Saran wrote in its order accessed by The Indian Express.

