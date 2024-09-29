 BCCI AGM: Succession Plan To Secy Jay Shah Gains Momentum, Arun Dhumal & Avishek Dalmiya Retained In IPL GC
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI AGM: Succession Plan To Secy Jay Shah Gains Momentum, Arun Dhumal & Avishek Dalmiya Retained In IPL GC

BCCI AGM: Succession Plan To Secy Jay Shah Gains Momentum, Arun Dhumal & Avishek Dalmiya Retained In IPL GC

Currently, Jay Shah is BCCI's representative on the ICC Board and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal is in the Chief Executives' Committee.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

The members who were present at the 93rd BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) here on Sunday requested incumbent secretary Jay Shah to speed up the process of finding his successor to keep the transition of power as smooth as possible.

Shah is expected to step down from his post in the last week of November and take over as the chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC) for a three-year period from December 1.

While selecting the new secretary was not on the AGM agenda, it has been learnt that the attendees discussed the succession plan among themselves to keep the procedure open.

“It was a normal request to keep all due process in place at the earliest as there will be clarity for us. Also, we have some big events like the IPL auction coming up, so it should not be like we will be handling everything at one go,” a state association representative who attended the AGM told PTI.

FPJ Shorts
Adityanath Emphasises Integration Of Education, Spirituality As Path To Get Freedom From Anarchy
Adityanath Emphasises Integration Of Education, Spirituality As Path To Get Freedom From Anarchy
UP: Finance Manager In Jhansi Dies By Suicide, Cites Work Pressure And Target Harassment In Heart-Wrenching Note
UP: Finance Manager In Jhansi Dies By Suicide, Cites Work Pressure And Target Harassment In Heart-Wrenching Note
‘Kutte Ki Puchh’ To ‘Naak Ragadna’: Yogi And Akhilesh Escalate War Of Words Ahead Of UP By-Elections
‘Kutte Ki Puchh’ To ‘Naak Ragadna’: Yogi And Akhilesh Escalate War Of Words Ahead Of UP By-Elections
Guwahati Schools Return To Regular Hours Starting October 1 Amid Weather Change
Guwahati Schools Return To Regular Hours Starting October 1 Amid Weather Change
Read Also
BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Bangladesh; Pacer Mayank Yadav Gets Maiden...
article-image

Candidates in the Running for BCCI Secretary

As things stand now, Rohan Jaitley, president of Delhi and District Cricket Association, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, joint secretary Devajit Saikia and Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel are the candidates who are in the fray to succeed Shah, unless a dark horse emerges in the latter stages of the selection process.

With no secretary election on agenda, the primary focal point of the AGM was the nomination of two representatives of India to the ICC meetings.

Currently, Shah is BCCI's representative on the ICC Board and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal is in the Chief Executives' Committee.

Nominations for India’s ICC Representatives

The AGM entrusted the general body members to recommend two names soon for the posts – director and alternate director – as the ICC has also scheduled a conclave in Dubai right after the final of the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup.

As PTI reported on Saturday, Arun Singh Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya were elected to the IPL Governing Council as general body representatives with former all set to continue as the league’s chairman at least till IPL 2025.

Former Andhra cricketer, V. Chamundeswarnath was nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) as a player representative and was inducted into the IPL GC.

"The members of the general body also appreciated the efforts of the office bearers for the work undertaken with respect to the new National Cricket Academy campus, dubbed as the Centre of Excellence near the Bengaluru International Airport," said the BCCI in a release.

Read Also
IPL 2025: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Massive Hike In Match Fees, Players To Earn ₹7.5 Lakh...
article-image

Tribute to Jay Shah’s Contributions

In that context, the AGM also featured the screening of a 17-minute-long tribute video to Shah, highlighting the strong services he rendered to Indian cricket in his role as the board’s secretary.

VVS Laxman, head of the Centre of Excellence, also lavished praise on Shah for his visionary effort to turn the project a reality.

“One person I would definitely want to single out is Jay because I have seen and I have been part of various meetings when he came here, interacted with the L&T (construction) team.

“The kind of timelines, the kind of deadlines he has put on them, and almost while empowering them, he made sure that all of them followed the timelines,” Laxman told a select gathering here on Sunday at the Centre of Excellence, which was inaugurated on Saturday in a closed-door ceremony.

Read Also
BCCI Centre Of Excellence: New National Cricket Academy Inaugurated In Bengaluru; Pic Goes Viral
article-image

BCCI Ratifies Annual Budget and Legal Status

Other than that the AGM ratified the annual budget for the 2024-25 season and the members unanimously resolved to maintain BCCI’s legal status as a society, an item which was originally not in the agenda of the meeting.

"The members further resolved that the tournaments of the BCCI, including the IPL, shall not be converted into a company," the statement added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCCI AGM: Succession Plan To Secy Jay Shah Gains Momentum, Arun Dhumal & Avishek Dalmiya Retained In...

BCCI AGM: Succession Plan To Secy Jay Shah Gains Momentum, Arun Dhumal & Avishek Dalmiya Retained In...

AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan's Match Against Tractor FC May Face Complication Following...

AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan's Match Against Tractor FC May Face Complication Following...

'Thank Allah For This Second Chance At Life': Musheer Khan Gives First Reaction After Surviving Car...

'Thank Allah For This Second Chance At Life': Musheer Khan Gives First Reaction After Surviving Car...

Unveiling The Dark Side: Shocking Revelations From 'Mr McMahon' Documentary

Unveiling The Dark Side: Shocking Revelations From 'Mr McMahon' Documentary

Video: Bangladesh Supporter Tiger Robi Takes Rickshaw Ride With Indian Superfan Sudhir Before...

Video: Bangladesh Supporter Tiger Robi Takes Rickshaw Ride With Indian Superfan Sudhir Before...