BCCI AGM 2026: Ajit Agarkar's Future To Be Decided Within 15 Days, Says Secretary | X

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take a decision on the future of chief selector Ajit Agarkar at an appropriate time, with secretary Devajit Saikia saying the board still has 15 days before his tenure ends.

BCCI weighs Agarkar’s future

Speaking after the BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Saikia said there was no discussion regarding Agarkar’s position during the meeting but acknowledged that decisions on the selection committee would be taken soon.

"No, there was no discussion about him. We still have 15 days to go. Fifteen days is a long time in the world of cricket. These days, it is a matter of T20 matches. We will take a decision at an appropriate time," Saikia said.

Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee is nearing its conclusion, leading to speculation over whether the board will look at other options.

The AGM, which was the 95th edition in BCCI’s history, focused on routine constitutional matters as well as several important developments concerning Indian cricket.

VIDEO | "We still have 15 days to go, which is a long time in the world of Cricket. We will take a decision at the appropriate time and will let you know," says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Ajit Agarkar's future as chairman of selectors.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/INl36xujI9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

Saikia said the board discussed ways to engage and activate state associations to support cricketers in the physically challenged category.

Centenary celebrations planned

The BCCI also began preparations for its centenary celebrations. The board will complete 100 years in December 2028 and plans to begin the celebrations from December 2027 for a year.

"We have conducted a survey and it should be done in a very grand way. We have also made a presentation after the meeting. This is what we are planning," Saikia said.

Junior selection process underway

The BCCI secretary said the process to appoint a new junior selection committee was underway, with a large number of applications received.

"We have received a very large number of applicants. We are short-listing them. Once the short-listing is completed, we will give it to our cricket committee, which will be the competent authority to select the Junior Selection Committee," he said.

Saikia added that the board was aiming to complete the process within 10-15 days.

IPL plans and Impact Player rule

The BCCI is also planning grand celebrations for the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2028.

Saikia said discussions had taken place during the previous governing council meeting regarding the IPL window, which is expected to begin from the last week of March.

On the Impact Player rule, he said the matter would be reviewed by the IPL governing council soon.

Read Also BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Why Ajit Agarkar Missed Key Selection Meeting; Watch VIDEO

Sports Act position unchanged

On the proposed Sports Act and BCCI’s possible inclusion under it, Saikia said the board’s position remained unchanged.

"There are a lot of things which are yet to be done by the concerned authority. Once those exercises are completed and once BCCI comes under the Sports Act, a particular notification has to be issued to make it a designated sport," he said.

He added that the BCCI would take necessary action once the notification was issued.

Fielding coach appointment under review

Saikia said the appointment of the Indian team’s fielding coach was currently on a short-term basis and his performance would be assessed before a final decision.

"He is also a part of our Centre of Excellence as a fielding coach in Bengaluru. We will assess his performance and, based on the opinion of the team management, take a decision on continuing his engagement with the Indian team," he said.

Age fraud policies updated

The BCCI has also revised its age fraud policies, with new standard operating procedures issued to all affiliated state units.

"We have revisited our age fraud policies and updated them. New SOPs have been issued today, and they will be followed by all state-affiliated units regarding their age-group tournament teams," Saikia said.

Other key updates

On the Andaman and Nicobar Islands affiliation issue, Saikia said the matter had been kept pending after a fresh legal challenge was filed before the Bombay High Court.

A committee comprising BCCI joint secretary Praptiz Bhatia and governing council member Khairul Majumdar had submitted a recommendation, which was approved by the Apex Council and placed before the general body. However, after another entity approached the court, the matter was kept pending as it became sub judice.

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Saikia also congratulated the Indian women’s team for their recent performances and expressed hope that they would win gold at the Asian Games.

On the Asia Cup trophies, he said the BCCI expected them to return but did not provide a timeline.

"I will not give you a timeline. But I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land up in this office of the BCCI," he said.

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