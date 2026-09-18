 Is Parthiv Patel Set To Replace Ajit Agarkar? Cryptic 'Coming Soon' Post Fuels BCCI Chief Selector Speculation
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Is Parthiv Patel Set To Replace Ajit Agarkar? Cryptic 'Coming Soon' Post Fuels BCCI Chief Selector Speculation

Parthiv Patel has emerged as a front runner to replace Ajit Agarkar should the former fast bowler step away from his role as chief selector. Agarkar's contract is up and the board is eyeing an extension - however, reports suggest that the fast bowler has decided not to renew. Parthiv has thus been linked and he fueled the speculation with a cryptic post on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, September 18, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Is Parthiv Patel Set To Replace Ajit Agarkar? Cryptic 'Coming Soon' Post Fuels BCCI Chief Selector Speculation
(Credit: X)

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has fuelled speculation of replacing Ajit Agarkar as BCCI's new chief selector on Friday. Agarkar's contract is up and while the Indian cricket board are aiming for an extension, it is believed that the race is run for the former fast bowler. Patel, who is currently a coach with the Gujarat Titans, is believed to be front runner to take over the mantle.

'Coming soon'

Adding to the buzz, the left-hander made a cryptic post on on social media. On X, he posted a video with the the text, "The game you loved, the intelligence you didn't know it needed."

He captioned the post as - "Coming soon. I'm in." Netizens took it as a sign of him taking up the mantle and flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Whether Parthiv made the post in relation to the BCCI's chief selector post is unclear. Even if Parthiv is to succeed Agarkar, it would not happened immediately. BCCI will have to follow the correct procedure and put out an invitation for applications before deciding on Patel. The same process was followed when Ajit Agarkar was appointed.

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BCCI AGM 2026: Office-Bearers Authorised To Decide Ajit Agarkar's Future As Chief Selector
BCCI AGM 2026: Office-Bearers Authorised To Decide Ajit Agarkar's Future As Chief Selector

The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards, which also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and ex-pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).

“The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees,” a senior BCCI official gave an open-ended answer at the end of the meeting.

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