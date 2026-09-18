Is Parthiv Patel Set To Replace Ajit Agarkar? Cryptic 'Coming Soon' Post Fuels BCCI Chief Selector Speculation

(Credit: X)

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has fuelled speculation of replacing Ajit Agarkar as BCCI's new chief selector on Friday. Agarkar's contract is up and while the Indian cricket board are aiming for an extension, it is believed that the race is run for the former fast bowler. Patel, who is currently a coach with the Gujarat Titans, is believed to be front runner to take over the mantle.

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'Coming soon'

Adding to the buzz, the left-hander made a cryptic post on on social media. On X, he posted a video with the the text, "The game you loved, the intelligence you didn't know it needed."

He captioned the post as - "Coming soon. I'm in." Netizens took it as a sign of him taking up the mantle and flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Whether Parthiv made the post in relation to the BCCI's chief selector post is unclear. Even if Parthiv is to succeed Agarkar, it would not happened immediately. BCCI will have to follow the correct procedure and put out an invitation for applications before deciding on Patel. The same process was followed when Ajit Agarkar was appointed.

The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards, which also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and ex-pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).

“The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees,” a senior BCCI official gave an open-ended answer at the end of the meeting.