BASF Partners With India Rising: Road To EWC To Champion India's Next Generation Of Esports Talent |

Mumbai: BASF has partnered with India Rising: Road to EWC as a ‘Powered By’ Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to engaging with the next generation of talent, innovators and creators. This collaboration aligns with one of India’s fastest-growing platforms at the intersection of gaming, esports and youth culture.

This association reflects BASF's continued focus on connecting with young talent who are shaping the future through technology, creativity, entrepreneurship and digital innovation. As industries undergo rapid transformation and emerging technologies transform the way people learn, work and collaborate, BASF is committed to fostering meaningful conversations around innovation, skills development and future-ready careers.

Having been a key partner in India's progress for over 130 years, BASF has played a significant role in advancing innovation across industries while investing in research, education and talent development initiatives that help prepare young people for the opportunities of tomorrow. Through initiatives such as ChemAmaze and collaborations with organizations such as the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, BASF is fostering curiosity for chemistry through gamified learning experiences, inspiring young minds to explore science from an early age.

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India Rising: Road to EWC serves as India's pathway to the Esports World Cup 2026 and brings together competitive gaming, creator-led entertainment, fan experiences and youth culture under a single platform. The initiative creates opportunities for aspiring players and creators while fostering communities built around collaboration, problem-solving, innovation and performance.

As gaming and esports continue to evolve into mainstream technology and digital ecosystems, they are increasingly becoming spaces where young people develop skills such as strategic thinking, teamwork, adaptability and leadership, that will continue to shape the workforce of the future.

Alexander Gerding, Managing Director, BASF India Limited & Head – BASF Group Companies in India, said, “At BASF, innovation starts with people. We are excited to partner with India Rising: Road to EWC, which brings together a generation of young individuals who are shaping the future through technology, creativity and digital innovation. As gaming and esports continue to evolve into platforms for learning, collaboration and skill development, they are creating new opportunities for young people to develop the capabilities needed for tomorrow's world. Through this partnership, we are keen to champion the next generation of esports talent in India and support a platform that brings together passion, technology and performance at scale.”

Charlie Cowdrey, CEO, JioBLAST, said: "One of the most exciting developments in gaming today is its ability to bring together communities built around technology, creativity, learning and innovation. Beyond competition, these platforms are helping shape the skills and mindsets that will define the next generation of leaders, creators and problem-solvers. BASF's association reflects a shared belief in the potential of young people and the importance of creating environments where talent can thrive. We are delighted to welcome BASF to India Rising as we continue building pathways that connect Indian talent and communities with opportunities on the global stage."

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Through the partnership, BASF seeks to strengthen its engagement with digitally native audiences while showcasing its commitment to innovation, collaboration and sustainable transformation. The initiative also supports BASF's efforts to build awareness of the diverse opportunities available within science, technology and innovation-led industries among future talent.

India Rising: Road to EWC will culminate in a live gaming and youth culture festival in Mumbai on July 4, bringing together leading esports teams, creators, chess stars and fans from across the country. The event will celebrate the convergence of technology, entertainment, innovation and youth culture while strengthening India's connection with the global esports ecosystem.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports Foundation on LinkedIn. For updates on JioBLAST and India Rising, visit jioblast.com and follow India Rising on Instagram.