Aryna Sabalenka Pairs Wimbledon 2026 Whites With Stunning Custom Bespoke Emerald Heart Necklace And Earrings

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 03, 2026
Aryna Sabalenka elevated her Wimbledon 2026 look with a bespoke jewellery set designed in collaboration with Material Good, blending timeless tennis tradition with her signature bold aesthetic.
The standout piece is a striking emerald necklace featuring heart-shaped green gemstones, adding a luxurious pop of colour against her crisp white Wimbledon outfit.
Matching heart-shaped emerald stud earrings perfectly complement the necklace, creating a coordinated look.
Sabalenka revealed that the collection was inspired by Wimbledon itself, writing, "So excited to share the custom jewelry set I created with @materialgood for Wimbledon. Inspired by the timeless elegance and tradition of this tournament..."
The rich emerald green stones subtly pay homage to Wimbledon, echoing the tournament's iconic green-and-white colour palette.
She shared that the pieces were crafted around "my favorite emeralds and heart-shaped stones to the bold bezel settings."
"These pieces remind me that confidence is in the details, and I can’t wait to wear them at Wimbledon," wrote Sabalenka.