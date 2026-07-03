Usain Bolt Spotted Watching Novak Djokovic At Wimbledon 2026 From Royal Box | VIDEO

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt was among the star attractions off the court at Wimbledon 2026, as the Jamaican icon was spotted in the prestigious Royal Box on Centre Court during Novak Djokovic's third-round clash against France's Arthur Rinderknech on Friday.

Videos and images of Bolt enjoying the action quickly went viral on social media. Bolt is among the more popular athletes despite long retiring, and continues to be amongst the star attractions wherever he goes.

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The eight-time Olympic gold medallist took his seat alongside several high-profile guests as fans caught sight of the world's fastest man watching one of tennis' greatest champions in action. Bolt appeared relaxed throughout the match, soaking in the atmosphere at the All England Club.

Bolt was joined in the Royal Box by former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and British actor Joseph Fiennes, with photographs showing the trio greeting one another before play got underway.

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The Jamaican has long been an avid sports fan beyond athletics and is no stranger to major sporting events around the world. His appearance at Wimbledon added further star power to the Championships, where celebrities from sport, entertainment and politics have been regular fixtures in the Royal Box.