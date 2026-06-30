Awkward Wimbledon Reunion? David Beckham And Katherine Jenkins Sit Just Feet Away In Royal Box

David Beckham's appearance at Wimbledon on Monday sparked fresh conversation on social media after the football icon found himself seated just a few feet away from Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins in the Royal Box, reviving memories of their much-publicised history from more than a decade ago.

The former England captain, who had taken a break from his FIFA World Cup commitments in North America, arrived at Centre Court alongside his mother, Sandra Beckham, dressed in a tailored grey suit. Just a short distance away sat Katherine Jenkins, elegant in a white dress with blue polka dots, accompanied by her husband, filmmaker Andrew Levitas, whom she married in 2014.

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The opening day's Centre Court schedule featured reigning men's champion Jannik Sinner taking on Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the first match. Later in the day, women's world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic were also scheduled to begin their campaigns.

The pair, who attended the opening day with their respective family members, found themselves in close proximity nearly a decade after leaked emails allegedly showed Beckham criticizing Jenkins' 2014 OBE as a "f***ing joke" while expressing frustration over not receiving a knighthood himself. Beckham was eventually knighted by King Charles III in 2025, while Jenkins had received her OBE in recognition of her services to music and charity.

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Wimbledon's Royal Box has long been a gathering place for sporting icons, royalty and celebrities, and Beckham's arrival ensured plenty of attention off the court even as the world's best tennis players battled for glory on Centre Court. His appearance quickly became one of the talking points on social media, with fans delighted to see the football legend enjoying one of Britain's most iconic sporting events before returning to his World Cup schedule.