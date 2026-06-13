Tom Cruise, David Beckham & Brad Pitt Headline Celebrity Turnout At USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener

The United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night drew not only thousands of passionate soccer fans but also an impressive lineup of global celebrities, turning the high-stakes match into one of the tournament's most glamorous events so far.

Among the notable attendees were Hollywood legends Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Cruise. Soccer icon David Beckham was also in attendance, drawing cheers from fans whenever he appeared on the stadium screens.

The star-studded crowd included actress Anya Taylor-Joy, singer Katy Perry, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, actress and singer Hilary Duff, and media personality Paris Hilton.

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Sports fans also spotted basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Norman Powell enjoying the action from the stands. Actor Rob Lowe, dressed casually in a plain white T-shirt, became an unexpected social-media talking point as cameras repeatedly found him among the crowd.

Adding a modern internet celebrity twist to the evening was streaming sensation IShowSpeed, whose presence generated excitement among younger fans and led to numerous viral clips across social platforms.

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The blend of A-list actors, sports legends, political figures, entertainers, and online personalities highlighted the World Cup's unique ability to attract attention far beyond the football world. Throughout the night, fans alternated between celebrating key moments on the pitch and reacting to celebrity sightings on the giant video boards.

As the United States thrilled the home crowd with a strong performance against Paraguay, the packed VIP sections offered another reminder of soccer's growing cultural influence in America. For one night at SoFi Stadium, the World Cup delivered not only elite football but also one of the most star-studded gatherings of the tournament so far.