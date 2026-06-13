Katy Perry, Future Kick Off FIFA World Cup 2026 Party In The USA | VIDEO

The United States marked its first FIFA World Cup on home soil since 1994 with a vibrant and high-energy opening ceremony in Los Angeles, setting the stage for a month of football celebration and global unity.

Southern California native Katy Perry headlined the festivities, delivering an electrifying performance moments before the competing teams entered the pitch. Her appearance drew thunderous applause from the crowd and provided a fitting hometown touch to the historic occasion.

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Thousands of fans packed the stadium as music, culture, and sport came together in a spectacular showcase ahead of the tournament's opening match. The ceremony highlighted the diversity and entertainment prowess of the host nation while embracing the international spirit of the World Cup.

Earlier in the evening, East Coast rapper Future energized fans with a dynamic set, while several other chart-topping artists helped build anticipation for the tournament's opening kickoff.

The global nature of the World Cup was reflected in a diverse lineup of international performers. Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla brought her signature sound to the stage, while Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta showcased Latin American flair. Completing the star-studded roster was LISA of the globally renowned K-pop group Blackpink, whose performance captivated audiences both in the stadium and watching around the world.

The ceremony featured dazzling visual effects, music, and choreography, celebrating football's power to unite cultures and nations. Fans waving flags from across the globe created a colorful backdrop as the tournament officially began.

The United States last hosted the FIFA World Cup in 1994, and the opening ceremony underscored the country's ambition to deliver a memorable tournament experience. With world-class entertainment and an atmosphere of excitement, Los Angeles provided a fitting launchpad for football's biggest event.

As the players took to the field and the first whistle approached, the celebrations gave way to the action, marking the start of what promises to be an unforgettable FIFA World Cup.