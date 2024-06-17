BAN vs NEP, T20 WC: Jaker Seeks Assistance From B'desh Dugout For Tanzim's LBW DRS, ' How Is It Allowed?' Ask Netizens; VIDEO

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali was spotted seeking assistance from the team's dressing room for a Decision Review System (DRS) for his teammate Tanzim Hasan Sakib's LBW during the T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in St.Vincent on Monday, June 17.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the Bangladesh's batting when Tanzi Hasan Shakib was trapped with LBW off Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and was given out by an on-field umpire. Tanzi was unsure whether to take DRS, but his batting partner, Jaker Ali, who was at the non-striker's end, was seen taking help from the dressing room before asking Tanzi Hasan to go for a review.

The third umpire overturned the on-field umpire's original decision as the ball was missing the stumps as per what was shown in the ball tracking technology. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Jaker Ali seeking help from Bangladesh dressing for Tanzim Hasan Shakib's LBW DRS caught the attention of the netizens as many asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) whether it is legitimate to seek external assistance for DRS appeals. Others slammed the on-field umpires for turning blind eye.

Here's how Netizens reacted to the Jaker Ali's controversial decision

The similar incident took place during the 2nd Test of the four-match series when Australia captain Steve Smith looked at the team's dressing room whether to take DRS for LBW off Umesh Yadav in Bengaluru. Then India skipper Virat Kohli caught him for seeking assistance from the dressing room and immediately informed the umpire.

Bangladesh seal Super 8 berth with win over Nepal

Meanwhile, Bangladesh officially sealed their berth in the Super 8 with a 21-run win over Nepal in their final group stage fixture. After being bundled out for a mere 106 in 19.3 overs, Bangladesh managed to defend their total by dismissing Nepal for just 85 runs in 19.2 overs.

Tanzim Shakib Hasan led the Bangladesh's bowling attack as he registered an impressive figures of 4/7 with an economy rate of 1.80 in four overs. Mustafizur Rahman conceded 7 runs while picking three wickets with an economy rate of 1.80. Apart from Tanzim and Mustafizur, Shakib Al Hassan too contributed significantly to Bangladesh by picking two wickets.

Bangladesh have been slotted in Group 1 of Super 8 alongside India Afghanistan and Australia. Bangladesh will begin their Super 8 campaign against Australia on June 21.