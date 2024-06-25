'Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost': Rashid Khan Posts Picture With Rohit Sharma After AFG, IND Reach T20 WC

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan took to social media on Tuesday to post a picture with his India counterpart Rohit Sharma after both their teams qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs in their final Super 8s clash to knock out Australia and become the second team after India to reach the knockouts. This is the first time Afghanistan will play a semifinal match in a world event.

India had made Australia's qualification tougher by beating them just hours before in Saint Lucia. Afghanistan were placed second after their shocking win over the Aussies a couple of days prior.

"Bambai se aaya mera dost," Rashid captioned his picture with Rohit, who starred in India's crushing win over the Aussies on Monday.

Afghanistan rode on 43 from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to post 115 for 5 on the board after which they bowled out Bangladesh for 105 with Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq taking 4 wickets each.

Rashid said after the match that their campaign in this tournament will inspire the youth of the war-torn nation.

"I think the semi-final is going to be a massive, massive like inspiration for the youngsters back home in Afghanistan. That Afghanistan team get into the semis for the first time," Rashid said at the post match press conference.

"And we have done it under 19 level, but this level we haven't done that. Even Super Eight was first time for us and then in semis," he added.

Afghanistan will face South Africa in the first semifinal on June 27 while India will take on defending champions England in the second SF in the evening.