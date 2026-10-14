'Ball Tampered': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes 'Cricket' Dig At Congress Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests | X

Guwahati, October 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Congress party through a cricket-themed post on his social media account on Wednesday. Sarma shared a picture of himself playing cricket and made a remark while hilariously linking the game to the Congress party.

"Good thing the bowler wasn't from Congress. He'd have walked off claiming the ball was tampered with, the pitch was fixed and demanded the umpire's resignation!" Sarma wrote in his post.

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In the post, Sarma mocked the Congress party by saying that if the bowler had been from the Congress party than he would have complained about the ball and pitch instead of continuing the game. He also joked that the bowler would demand the umpire's resignation.

@himantabiswa Ahhh what a cover drive mamu.....🔥 — RucySnow (@I_am_RUCY_snow) October 14, 2026

The post came amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of vote theft and alleged deletions of voters from the voter's list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

@himantabiswa Cooking must Not Stop! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/RbO2EsmMdq — Jack (@VKx76) October 14, 2026

Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Response

The internet users also joined Himanta in roasting Congress party after Assam CM shared the social media post.

@himantabiswa Mama,ur too much…🤣🤣 https://t.co/asawq8WMhE — ANUP DEVIAH (@anup_deviah) October 14, 2026

A user said, "Unreal cooking." Another user praised Himanta for his cover drive and said, "Ahhh what a cover drive mamu...." Several others came up with hilarious memes. A user also said, "He is playing on the front foot."

Some users also asked him to stop roasting as he is the Chief Minister of a state. The user said, "Sir, You are a CM, why you switched your job to roasting. But, you are good at both sir. Continue on both."