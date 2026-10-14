Dr B R Ambedkar University Alleges Property Damage, Physical Clashes With Security Personnel During Student Protest At Kashmere Gate Campus In Delhi |

New Delhi: Dr B R Ambedkar University on Tuesday alleged that a group of protesting students damaged university property and engaged in physical altercations with security personnel on its Kashmere Gate campus.

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In a statement, the university said the incident happened around 7 pm, when the students, who were on a sit-in without prior permission, allegedly attempted to disrupt campus discipline.

University alleges scuffles with security personnel

The university alleged that the protesters were involved in scuffles with male and female security personnel deployed on campus.

Varsity officials faced abusive behaviour when they tried to initiate a dialogue with the students to defuse the situation, it said.

The administration said it informed the police about the row for the safety and security of other students, the statement said.

Administration says students' demands addressed

The university also maintained that all "genuine and permissible" demands raised by the protesting students have already been addressed by the administration.

Describing the alleged acts of indiscipline and damage to property as "unfortunate and condemnable", the university said action would be taken under its rules and disciplinary provisions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)