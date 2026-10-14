'Look Beyond Conventional Careers': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Mizoram University Students To Become Innovators & Problem-Solvers | X / @JM_Scindia

Aizawl: Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged students of Mizoram University and those participating in the Ashtalakshmi Darshan (Phase-II) programme to look beyond conventional career choices and become problem-solvers, innovators and responsible contributors to society.

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Interacting with students at Mizoram University (MZU) on Monday, Scindia said a career should not be viewed merely as a means of securing employment but as an opportunity to identify problems and develop solutions that create value for communities and the nation, according to an official statement.

Congratulating the university on completing 25 years, he drew a parallel between Mizoram University and the Department of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), both established in 2001 during the tenure of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He said the university has grown into a prominent institution with 39 departments, 10 schools of study and 39 affiliated colleges.

Northeast connectivity and economic opportunities

Highlighting improved connectivity, Scindia said that the Northeast was increasingly being seen as an area of opportunity rather than a geographically remote region.

He cited the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which has connected Mizoram to the national railway network for the first time since Independence, saying the movement of passengers and goods through the new link would strengthen the region's economic and cultural integration with the rest of India.

Focus on regional products and markets

The DoNER minister also stressed the need to develop distinctive products from each Northeastern state by strengthening value chains from production and processing to branding and marketing.

He said that Mizo ginger has been identified as Mizoram's key agricultural product with the aim of expanding market access for farmers and promoting it in national and international markets.

Calling the Northeast an emerging growth engine of India, Scindia said that the eight Northeastern states collectively possess significant economic potential and can play a decisive role in advancing the country's development ambitions.

Preserving Mizoram's cultural heritage

He also urged students to preserve Mizoram's cultural heritage, particularly the traditional Mizo value of 'Tlawmngaihna', which embodies selflessness, courage, hospitality, service and responsibility towards the community.

Such values, he said, have significance beyond Mizoram and can serve as guiding principles for humanity.

Students urged to contribute to development

Scindia urged the students to become responsible leaders and innovators and contribute to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

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