Kerala Food Commission Registers Suo Motu Case Over Poor Quality Mid-Day Meals At Thiruvananthapuram School | AI Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13: The Keralam State Food Commission has registered a case on its own over the poor quality of mid-day meals served to students at a private aided school in Pothencode here.

Commission inspects school after complaints

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the commission said Chairperson Dr Ginu Zacharia Oommen and Member Secretary Joshi Thomas inspected the school following reports that students had complained of a foul smell in the rice served to them as part of the mid-day meal.

They interacted with the students and inspected the school kitchen.

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The commission said its members found that food grains were being stored carelessly and directed the school authorities to clean the kitchen and storeroom immediately.

Commission Chairperson Oommen said the panel had registered a case on its own against the officials concerned after finding that the mid-day meal served at the school a day earlier was of poor quality.

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