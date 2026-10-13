 Kerala Food Commission Registers Suo Motu Case Over Poor Quality Mid-Day Meals At Thiruvananthapuram School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Food Commission Registers Suo Motu Case Over Poor Quality Mid-Day Meals At Thiruvananthapuram School

Kerala Food Commission Registers Suo Motu Case Over Poor Quality Mid-Day Meals At Thiruvananthapuram School

The Keralam State Food Commission registered a suo motu case after students at a private aided school in Pothencode, Thiruvananthapuram, complained of foul-smelling rice served during mid-day meals. An inspection revealed careless food grain storage, prompting immediate directions to clean the kitchen and storeroom and action against concerned officials.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
Kerala Food Commission Registers Suo Motu Case Over Poor Quality Mid-Day Meals At Thiruvananthapuram School
Kerala Food Commission Registers Suo Motu Case Over Poor Quality Mid-Day Meals At Thiruvananthapuram School | AI Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13: The Keralam State Food Commission has registered a case on its own over the poor quality of mid-day meals served to students at a private aided school in Pothencode here.

Commission inspects school after complaints

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the commission said Chairperson Dr Ginu Zacharia Oommen and Member Secretary Joshi Thomas inspected the school following reports that students had complained of a foul smell in the rice served to them as part of the mid-day meal.

Read Also
Anganwadi, ASHA, Midday Meal Workers Seek Labour Rights As Bhopal Declaration Raises Nationwide...
Anganwadi, ASHA, Midday Meal Workers Seek Labour Rights As Bhopal Declaration Raises Nationwide...

They interacted with the students and inspected the school kitchen.

Also Watch:

Food grain storage raises concerns

The commission said its members found that food grains were being stored carelessly and directed the school authorities to clean the kitchen and storeroom immediately.

Commission Chairperson Oommen said the panel had registered a case on its own against the officials concerned after finding that the mid-day meal served at the school a day earlier was of poor quality.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source