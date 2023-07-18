 Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Get Direct Entry Into Asian Games 2023, Exempted From Trials By WFI Ad-Hoc Panel
Though Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were not explicitly named in the circular, panel member Ashok Garg confirmed that they have been exempted from the trials, leading to further controversy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
The WFI ad-hoc panel, in a surprising move, granted Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat direct entries into the Asian Games, disregarding the consent of national chief coaches and sparking discontent among other wrestlers and their coaches.

While the IOA ad-hoc panel claims to have already selected wrestlers in men's freestyle 65kg and women's 53kg, it has decided to hold trials in all six weight categories for each of the three wrestling styles.

Exemption Confirmation by Panel Member

Though Bajrang and Vinesh were not explicitly named in the circular, panel member Ashok Garg confirmed that they have been exempted from the trials, leading to further controversy.

Despite excelling in their respective weight categories, Bajrang and Vinesh's performance in international tournaments has been affected due to their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Rivals Shine in Absence of Exempted Wrestlers

Sujeet Kalakal and Antim Panghal have showcased impressive performances in the same weight categories as Bajrang and Vinesh during their absence from international competitions.

Four other wrestlers - Sakshi Malik, her husband Satyawart Kadiyan, Jitender Kinha, and Bajrang's wife Sangeeta Phogat - who have also been protesting, were not granted similar exemptions.

Last-Minute Decision Before Asian Games Trials

The Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee made the controversial decision just four days ahead of the trials to select the wrestling squad for the upcoming Asian Games, set to commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. (With PTI inputs)

