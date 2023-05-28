Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set to become first cricketers to join Harvard Business School's executive education program

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are set to become the first cricketers to enroll for Harvard Business School's executive education program, on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). The explosive batting par will join the program alongside their mentor Talha Rehmani, the founder and CEO of Saya Corporation Founder.

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Rashid Latif confirmed it via Twitter by putting out a statement as below and gave detailed information on the same.

"Harvard beckons Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and mentor Talha Rehmani for the prestigious program. The world number one ranked ODI batter and Captain of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, the Vice Captain of the Pakistan test cricket team, are the first cricketers to join the Harvard Business School's executive education program, on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), with their mentor, the Saya Corporation Founder and CEO, Talha Rehmani."

The trio flew to the United States of America from Karachi to partake in the program from May 31 to June 3, at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan react on joining the program:

Rizwan expects the program to be an exciting journey for him and looks forward to sharing his experiences with the next generation of superstars in the sport.

"It is a huge honor to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage. We are going to the BEMS program at Harvard to learn from the best of the best in the world – both in terms of faculty and program fellows – and at the same time to share our journey and learnings with everyone. I am certain that this will be an exciting journey, and I look forward to sharing our learning and experiences with the next superstars of the cricket world."

Babar, the number one ranked ODI batter, reckons there is a lot to explore in this field and wishes to help the community grow by leaps and bounds.

"I am a lifelong learner and I have had detailed chats about this program with Prof. Elberse and Rehmani. My inspiration for joining this world-class program at Harvard is to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to the community worldwide. I am sure there are scores of things to learn from the amazing athletes and top business executives from the entertainment, media, and sports industries who are coming from corners of the world."

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hold multiple partnership records in T20I cricket:

Meanwhile, the duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have proved to be one of the most prolific in the last 2-3 years. The pair hold multiple partnership records in T20I cricket, including the highest overall runs by a pair (2708 in 56 innings) and the most runs by an opening pair (2400 in 51 innings).

Babar and Rizwan also holds Pakistan's record for the highest partnership in terms of runs (203*) for any wicket. One of their best performances came against India during the 2021 T20 World Cup when the two led the Men in Green to a ten-wicket win in pursuit of 152. The victory proved to be Pakistan's first against India in World Cups.