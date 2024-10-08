Axar Patel To Become Father Soon, Shares Joyous News Of His Wife Meha Patel's Pregnancy; Video

Image: Axar Patel/Instagram

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel joyfully announced his wife Meha Patel's pregnancy through a touching video shared on his official social media account on Monday. The video features heartfelt moments between the couple as they express their excitement about welcoming their first child.

Axar, who married Meha, a nutritionist and dietitian, in a grand ceremony in Vadodara in January 2023, posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "A great joy is coming." The announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow cricketers alike.

Recently, during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his Indian cricket teammates, Axar playfully hinted at some exciting news, igniting speculation among fans. With the official announcement now made, the couple eagerly anticipates the arrival of their little one.

Axar Patel's progress with team India

Over the years, Axar Patel has often played in the shadow of Ravindra Jadeja, facing challenges in securing a spot in India's strongest playing XI. With Jadeja being a senior and vital member of the team across all formats, Axar had to bide his time for an opportunity.

However, his patience has finally paid off. Axar has consistently worked on improving his skills with both bat and ball. Now at 30, he has established himself as a reliable lower-order batsman and an exceptional left-arm spinner capable of performing in any match situation.

The allrounder played crucial role in India winning the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder cameos throughout the tournament with bat, ball, and in the field. In the all-important final against South Africa, the allrounder scored 47 off 31 balls after coming under immense pressure when India were reduced to 34-3. But his crucial partnership with Virat Kohli helped India score a brilliant first innings total that just proved to be enough in the end.

Although Axar was part of the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, he did not participate in either match. The 30-year-old all-rounder has also been rested for the current T20I series against Bangladesh, allowing him to cherish this special time with his family.