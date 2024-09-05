‘Take A Bow, Crisis Man’: Netizens Hail Axar Patel For His Rescue Act With The Bat In Opening Round Of Duleep Trophy 2024; Watch

Axar Patel. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has earned the respect of one and all as he performed a stunning rescue act on day one of the opening round of the Duleep Trophy. Plying his trade for India D against India C, Axar scored more than half the runs of the team total to propel them to 164 from 48/6 at one stage.

With India C electing to field first, Anshul Kamboj and Vijaykumar Vyshak sparked a top-order collapse as one of the top 5 made it to double-figures. Shreyas Iyer, the captain, managed only 9 runs before walking back. However, Axar stood up for his team after walking in at No.7. The likes of Srikar Bharat, Saransh Jain, and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with 13 runs each, while Axar's score by the end of the innings was 86 off 118 balls, laced with 6 fours and as many sixes.

Axar Patel on 🔥



Smashes 6⃣4⃣6⃣ off Manav Suthar as he brings up his 50!#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBankhttps://t.co/u0KTJISm6b pic.twitter.com/g8lVbi52Vp — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2024

With the left-arm spinner also chipping in with a couple of wickets, he has almost fixed his spot in India's Test squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19. Fans have equated his rescue act in the Duleep Trophy to that of his innings of 47 against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Axar Patel's heroic knock:

Axar Patel's incredible all-round skills shine bright with consistency! 🤩🏏💥🔥 — 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐅𝐚𝐧¹⁸ (@Abbasi_0101) September 5, 2024

Take a bow crisis man Axar Patel !!



He scored 86 (118) when India D were 48/6, the crisis man once again took the responsibility and rescued his team from a difficult situation ..A top class team man! 🌟⭐ #DuleepTrophy2024 #AxarPatel pic.twitter.com/9oQIR0zO5S — CricZone (@MohdArishA39293) September 5, 2024

If there was ever any doubt, Axar Patel has answered it.

He should be India's #1 choice for a bowling allrounder in all 3 formats. — Dhaval Rajyaguru (@dhavalrajyaguru) September 5, 2024

Twitter folks have misused “underrated” too much now that I avoid calling things underrated 9/10 times but must say



Axar Patel gazab underrated banda hai. — Sneहाहाहा😂 (@__Sn_e_ha__) September 5, 2024

Axar Patel is currently on a different planet in terms of his overall game.



He needs to be utilised whole lot more while he is in form of his life.



Indian team has a gem.



I would be tempted to play him , Jadeja , Ashwin and Kuldeep in the 11 together. https://t.co/WklmNG7UKD — Pranjal Parihar (@pranjalparihar) September 5, 2024

axar patel supermacy — Vijay (@VijayRaathore) September 5, 2024