 ‘Take A Bow, Crisis Man’: Netizens Hail Axar Patel For His Rescue Act With The Bat In Opening Round Of Duleep Trophy 2024; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Take A Bow, Crisis Man’: Netizens Hail Axar Patel For His Rescue Act With The Bat In Opening Round Of Duleep Trophy 2024; Watch

‘Take A Bow, Crisis Man’: Netizens Hail Axar Patel For His Rescue Act With The Bat In Opening Round Of Duleep Trophy 2024; Watch

Axar Patel looks to have made the cut into the squad for the Test series against Bangladesh.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Axar Patel. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has earned the respect of one and all as he performed a stunning rescue act on day one of the opening round of the Duleep Trophy. Plying his trade for India D against India C, Axar scored more than half the runs of the team total to propel them to 164 from 48/6 at one stage.

Read Also
'Bhai, Same Mere Pass Bhi Hai': Axar Patel Hilariously Trolls Rishabh Pant Over His Instagram Post...
article-image

With India C electing to field first, Anshul Kamboj and Vijaykumar Vyshak sparked a top-order collapse as one of the top 5 made it to double-figures. Shreyas Iyer, the captain, managed only 9 runs before walking back. However, Axar stood up for his team after walking in at No.7. The likes of Srikar Bharat, Saransh Jain, and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with 13 runs each, while Axar's score by the end of the innings was 86 off 118 balls, laced with 6 fours and as many sixes.

With the left-arm spinner also chipping in with a couple of wickets, he has almost fixed his spot in India's Test squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19. Fans have equated his rescue act in the Duleep Trophy to that of his innings of 47 against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Axar Patel's heroic knock:

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep...

Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep...

Video: Harshit Rana Does 'Flying Kiss' Celebration After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad In Duleep Trophy...

Video: Harshit Rana Does 'Flying Kiss' Celebration After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad In Duleep Trophy...

‘Take A Bow, Crisis Man’: Netizens Hail Axar Patel For His Rescue Act With The Bat In Opening...

‘Take A Bow, Crisis Man’: Netizens Hail Axar Patel For His Rescue Act With The Bat In Opening...

India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata...

India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata...

ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Doubtful For ODIs

ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series, Doubtful For ODIs