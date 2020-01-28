Australian Open: Who is Marijana Veljovic? Everything you need to know about the chair umpire who stole the show

The Serbian national is a highly regarded chair umpire and is known for her unwavering decisions which is why she has been selected to officiate several high-profile matches at the age of 33.

Veljovic received her gold-badge for umpiring in 2015 and has officiated many big games ever since, including the 2018 Australia Open Women’s Singles final, the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and the 2019 Fed Cup final.

Previously, she talked about how tennis has given women a chance to succeed as officials and also pointed out how more female officials should be a part of the sport. In a video uploaded by International Tennis Federation (ITF) in 2018, she said, “Whether you are a girl or a guy, if you do well and they think you are good enough to do the biggest matches, it feels amazing that our sport is allowing us that.”