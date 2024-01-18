 Australia Open 2024: Anna Blinkova Stuns Elena Rybakina After Playing Longest Tiebreak In Women's Grand Slam History; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralia Open 2024: Anna Blinkova Stuns Elena Rybakina After Playing Longest Tiebreak In Women's Grand Slam History; Watch

Australia Open 2024: Anna Blinkova Stuns Elena Rybakina After Playing Longest Tiebreak In Women's Grand Slam History; Watch

Anna Blinkova caused a major upset, securing a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over the third-seeded Elena Rybakina in the women's singles round 2 at the Australian Open 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

Tennis stars Anna Blinkova and Elena Rybakina made history on Thursday as they played out the longest ever tiebreak in women's Grand Slam history during their second-round match at the Australian Open 2024.

The unseeded Russian caused a major upset, securing a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory over the third-seeded Rybakina, clinching the tiebreak 22-20 in a match that extended well beyond 30 minutes in the final set.

Blinkova's 42-point match-tiebreak surpasses the previous women's record set by Lesia Tsurenko at Wimbledon last year.

It also exceeds the 38-point tiebreaks played by Tsurenko and Ana Bogdan at Wimbledon and by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Andy Roddick at the 2007 Australian Open. 

"This day I will remember for the rest of my life," Blinkova said. "Especially on this court, with this crowd. I will never forget it. It’s the best day of my life so far."

Read Also
‘Say It To My Face’: Novak Djokovic Yells At Spectator During Round 2 Match At Australian Open...
article-image

Despite Rybakina missing eight match points, the enthralling encounter at Melbourne Park lasted two hours and 46 minutes, with the Kazakh, last year's runner-up, becoming the highest-seeded woman to exit the tournament so far.

Blinkova's victory is her career best by ranking and marks her second Top 5 win in the past 12 months, both achieved at Grand Slam events.

This is also Blinkova's career best by ranking and second Top 5 win in the past 12 months. Both came at the Grand Slams, after Blinkova defeated Caroline Garcia in three sets at Roland Garros last spring.

"When I played at the French Open against Caroline, the crowd was mostly against me, obviously," Blinkova said. "Today they were cheering me up so much. They were incredible. I loved it. My dream came true to play on Rod Laver, full of spectators. The energy was crazy."

Read Also
Australian Open 2024: Gallant Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting In 4-Set Thriller vs Jungcheng Shang
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australia Open 2024: Anna Blinkova Stuns Elena Rybakina After Playing Longest Tiebreak In Women's...

Australia Open 2024: Anna Blinkova Stuns Elena Rybakina After Playing Longest Tiebreak In Women's...

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn & Andrew Puttick Resign From Pakistan Cricket After World Cup 2023...

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn & Andrew Puttick Resign From Pakistan Cricket After World Cup 2023...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back The Clock With His Batting & Bowling In One World One Family Cup...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back The Clock With His Batting & Bowling In One World One Family Cup...

Imran Khan 'Disappointed With Pakistan Cricket Team', Stopped Watching TV In Jail Since ICC World...

Imran Khan 'Disappointed With Pakistan Cricket Team', Stopped Watching TV In Jail Since ICC World...

BCCI Announces Release Of Request For Proposals For Staging IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

BCCI Announces Release Of Request For Proposals For Staging IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony