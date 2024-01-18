Australian Open 2024: Gallant Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting In 4-Set Thriller vs Jungcheng Shang

Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal's dream run at the Australian Open 2024 came to a heartbreaking end on Thursday as he lost to Jungcheng Shang in the second round of the men's singles competition.

Nagal went down fighting against his Chinese opponent in a four-set thriller on Court 13 at Melbourne Park.

Shang advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career after downing Nagal 2-6 6-3 7-5 6-4.

Earlier this week, Nagal became the first Indian male player to beat a seeded player in the first round of a Grand Slam event in 35 years.

He defeated World No.27 Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 to emulate the feat first achieved by India's Ramesh Krishnan, who stunned former World No 1 and defending champion Mats Wilander 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the second round of the 1989 Australian Open.