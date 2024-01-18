 Watch: India's Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Pads Up And Bats In Nets During His Visit To MCG
Recently, Nagal grabbed headlines after becoming the first Indian player to make it to second round of the Australian Open by defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the opening round of the men's singles at Melbourne Park

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Sumit Nagal | Credits: Twitter/Australian Open

India's No.1 Tennis player Sumit Nagal tried his hands at batting in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) nets ahead of his second round match at Australian Open 2024.

Recently, Nagal grabbed headlines after becoming the first Indian player to make it to second round of the Australian Open by defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the opening round of the men's singles at Melbourne Park. Also, the 26-year-old is the first Indian player since 1989 to defeat a seeded player in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Following his historic victory at Australian Open, Sumit Nagal paid a visit to iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In a video shared by Aus Open on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Nagal can be seen padding up and batting in the nets.

“I haven’t played in years and years. And this is probably the first time I am playing padded up. So fingers crossed,” India's No.1 tennis player said in a video shared by Australian Open on X.

Sumit Nagal revealed that he invested a lot of time in cricket by playing on the streets, adding it is a dream come true to visit iconic MCG.

"I think it’s a privilege for every Indian to go through this. Playing cricket as a youngster, I have invested a lot of hours into cricket… playing on the streets. To see one of the biggest stadiums in the world, it’s a very nice feeling. Even though this moment didn’t come through playing cricket (for India), I’m very happy to live this moment right now,” he said.

