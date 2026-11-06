Australia Appoint Michael Hussey As Coaching Consultant For 2027 Ashes & ODI World Cup, Name Him T20 Advisor For 2028 Olympics |

Sydney: Australia have appointed former batter Michael Hussey as a coaching consultant for the 2027 Ashes and ODI World Cup, while also assigning him the role of T20 advisor for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

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Hussey has undertaken short-term assignments with the Australian team under head coach Andrew McDonald in recent years, primarily serving as an additional batting consultant ahead of the annual Perth Test, as per Cricinfo.

However, his involvement has been limited by his commentary commitments and coaching roles with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

Hussey was also approached to join long-time colleague Stephen Fleming's coaching setup after the New Zealander took charge of England's Test team earlier this year. However, he turned down the opportunity in favour of a more substantial consultancy role with Australia.

His new assignment will begin with Australia's upcoming T20I series against England, before he assists the team in its preparations for the New Zealand Test series in Perth.

"I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years," Hussey said.

"This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period," he added.

"Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players. Not only is his expertise as a player and coach across multiple formats, competitions, and countries invaluable, but so are his qualities as a person," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)