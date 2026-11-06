Rishabh Pant To Miss India A vs New Zealand A 3rd Test Due To Injury, Doubt Over Availability For November 19 Test Series | Credits: Twitter

Lincoln: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, scheduled to begin in Lincoln on Saturday, as he continues to recover from a side strain, Cricinfo reported.

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Pant's absence from the India A fixture casts doubt over his availability for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 19. Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, among India's Test specialists, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja are expected to play the third India A match as part of their preparations for the Test series. Meanwhile, T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma has joined the India A squad in Lincoln as Pant's replacement.

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Dhruv Jurel will continue to captain the India A side, which also includes seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was part of India's ODI squad until Wednesday.

Jurel is likely to take over wicketkeeping duties if Pant fails to recover in time for the Test series.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is also expected to feature in the India A fixture as he looks to regain match fitness following three weeks of rehabilitation for a hamstring strain. Although cleared to play all formats, he was not included in the ODI squad as the team management looks to keep him fit for the Tests.

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According to Cricinfo, Mohammed Siraj has joined India's ODI squad in Wellington ahead of Saturday's match after missing the series opener in Auckland. Siraj was rested following his appearance in the drawn second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, where he took four wickets for 118 runs across 35 overs in his only innings of bowling.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)