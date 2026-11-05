Delhi Pollution: Major Setback For Fans As BCCI Shifts IND Vs SL 1st ODI From Arun Jaitley Stadium To Visakhapatnam

Delhi Pollution: BCCI Shifts India Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI From Arun Jaitley Stadium To Visakhapatnam | X

New Delhi, November 5: In a major setback to cricket fans in Delhi, the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka has been shifted to Visakhapatnam. The match was scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on December 13, but the BCCI announced that the match has been moved out of the national capital. The match will now take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The announcement confirming the venue change came after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) requested BCCI to shift the game out of the national capital. The decision was reportedly taken due to the pollution Delhi faces during the winters and also the proposed renovation work at the stadium.

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The India vs Sri Lanka series will begin with three ODIs, followed by three T20Is. The second ODI will be played in Bengaluru on December 16, while Ahmedabad will host the third ODI on December 19. The T20I series will begin in Rajkot on December 22, followed by matches in Cuttack on December 24 and Pune on December 27.

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Series Schedule

ODIs

1st ODI: December 13, 2026 – 2:00 PM – Visakhapatnam

2nd ODI: December 16, 2026 – 2:00 PM – Bengaluru

3rd ODI: December 19, 2026 – 2:00 PM – Ahmedabad

T20Is

1st T20I: December 22, 2026 – 7:00 PM – Rajkot

2nd T20I: December 24, 2026 – 7:00 PM – Cuttack

3rd T20I: December 27, 2026 – 7:00 PM – Pune