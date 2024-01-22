AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Under CA Investigation After Getting Hospitalised Following Drunken Night Out

Glenn Maxwell |

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has come under the investigation by Cricket Australia (CA) after he was hospitalized following a drunken night out in Adelaide on Friday, 19 January.

The news was first revealed Australian media 7News, stating that Glenn Maxwell was taken to Royal Adelaide hospital after he was completely drunk during a Friday evening concert at TheGov in Adelaide.

However, Glenn Maxwell didn't stay at the hospital overnight and he was quickly discharged after being treated by doctor. It has been reported that Maxwell returned to training the next day ahead of the ODI seri

#EXCLUSIVE: Aussie star Glenn Maxwell is recovering after being hospitalised in Adelaide on Friday night. The 35-year-old was taken away in an ambulance following a big night out at a pub. https://t.co/5zYfOfGqUb @TheoDrop #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZrB5VvxRXk — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 22, 2024

Cricket Australia confirmed that they were aware of Maxwell's incident during the concert in Adelaide and decided to launch an investigation into matter. Glenn Maxwell is yet to make himself for the scheduled T20I series against West Indies, starting on February 9.

Glenn Maxwell ruled out of ODI series against West Indies

On Monday, Cricket Australia announced a fresh squad for the ODI series against West Indies. Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson have been ruled out of the ODI leg as Australia added Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartle to the squad as their replacements.

It has been reported that Maxwell was withdrawn from the squad due to manage his workload. The 34-year-old had busy period with Australia in the World Cup and T20I series against India and with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2023-24.

Glenn Maxwell stepped out as captain of Melbourne Stars following his team sixth place finish in the ongoing season of the BBL.

It is unclear whether Maxwell will be available for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.