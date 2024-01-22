 AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Under CA Investigation After Getting Hospitalised Following Drunken Night Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Under CA Investigation After Getting Hospitalised Following Drunken Night Out

AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Under CA Investigation After Getting Hospitalised Following Drunken Night Out

Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson have been ruled of ODI leg against West Indies

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Glenn Maxwell |

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has come under the investigation by Cricket Australia (CA) after he was hospitalized following a drunken night out in Adelaide on Friday, 19 January.

The news was first revealed Australian media 7News, stating that Glenn Maxwell was taken to Royal Adelaide hospital after he was completely drunk during a Friday evening concert at TheGov in Adelaide.

However, Glenn Maxwell didn't stay at the hospital overnight and he was quickly discharged after being treated by doctor. It has been reported that Maxwell returned to training the next day ahead of the ODI seri

Cricket Australia confirmed that they were aware of Maxwell's incident during the concert in Adelaide and decided to launch an investigation into matter. Glenn Maxwell is yet to make himself for the scheduled T20I series against West Indies, starting on February 9.

Read Also
AUS vs WI: Travis Head Doubtful For 2nd Test After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Usman Khawaja...
article-image

Glenn Maxwell ruled out of ODI series against West Indies

On Monday, Cricket Australia announced a fresh squad for the ODI series against West Indies. Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson have been ruled out of the ODI leg as Australia added Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartle to the squad as their replacements.

It has been reported that Maxwell was withdrawn from the squad due to manage his workload. The 34-year-old had busy period with Australia in the World Cup and T20I series against India and with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2023-24.

Glenn Maxwell stepped out as captain of Melbourne Stars following his team sixth place finish in the ongoing season of the BBL.

It is unclear whether Maxwell will be available for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

Read Also
Watch: Usman Khawaja Suffers Nasty Blow To Chin by Shamar Joseph's Bouncer During AUS vs WI 1st Test...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Mohsin Naqvi? New Chairman Appointed By Pakistan Cricket Board To Replace Zaka Ashraf

Who Is Mohsin Naqvi? New Chairman Appointed By Pakistan Cricket Board To Replace Zaka Ashraf

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Face Backlash From Netizens After Skipping...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Face Backlash From Netizens After Skipping...

'Dream Come True For Billions Of Indians': Sachin Tendulkar On Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' In...

'Dream Come True For Billions Of Indians': Sachin Tendulkar On Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' In...

Suryakumar Yadav Named Among 4 Indians In ICC T20I XI Of 2023

Suryakumar Yadav Named Among 4 Indians In ICC T20I XI Of 2023

AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Under CA Investigation After Getting Hospitalised Following Drunken Night...

AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Under CA Investigation After Getting Hospitalised Following Drunken Night...